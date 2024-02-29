London Stock Exchange Group plc Preliminary Results For The Year Ended 31 December 2023 - Continued Strong Performance: Accelerating Growth, Significant Strategic Progress, Substantial Returns To Shareholders

David Schwimmer, CEO said:

“2023 was another strong year for LSEG. We continued our track record of broad-based growth, despite an uncertain environment, and delivered on all the targets we set at the time of the Refinitiv acquisition. We also significantly improved our products and services, further strengthened our leadership team and made great progress on creating a high-performance culture throughout the organisation.

“We continue to build the foundations for sustained, profitable growth across all of our businesses. In Data & Analytics, customers will shortly be using the first products from our partnership with Microsoft: together, we will transform how financial markets participants communicate, research, analyse data and trade. In Capital Markets, we are collaborating more extensively with Tradeweb, creating new avenues for growth. We are also seeing an encouraging IPO pipeline for the London Stock Exchange. Our Post Trade business is in the early phase of its next stage of growth, helping financial institutions manage risk and improve capital efficiency across the whole trading book.

“We look forward to further progress in 2024. Our model – global, multi-asset class, and operating across the entire trade lifecycle – is proven to thrive regardless of market conditions, and we will continue to invest to deliver the best possible services for our customers and returns for our shareholders.”





Reported 2023

£m 2022

£m Variance

% Constant currency variance

% Organic constant currency variance

% Total Income (excl. recoveries) 8,009 7,428 7.8% 8.3% 7.1% Recoveries 370 315 17.5% 2.8% 2.8% Total Income (incl. recoveries) 8,379 7,743 8.2% 8.1% 6.9%

Reported 2023

£m 2022

£m Variance

% Operating Profit 1,371 1,417 (3.2%) Profit Before Tax 1,195 1,241 (3.7%) Basic Earnings per Share (p) 138.9 141.8 (2.0%) Dividends per Share (p) 115.0 107.0 7.5%