London Stock Exchange Group Plc: Notification Of Transactions Of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities - Chief Financial Officer, Anna Manz

Following the commencement of her employment as Chief Financial Officer of London Stock Exchange Group plc (the "Company") on 21 November 2020, Anna Manz was granted awards over shares in the Company as detailed below on 24 November 2020 (the "Awards").
Consistent with the Company's approved Remuneration Policy, and as set out in its announcement on 25 June 2020, the Company agreed to make the Awards to compensate Ms Manz for certain incentive arrangements which she forfeited or was otherwise not awarded on leaving her former employer to join the Company.
The Awards comprise:
- A conditional award under the Company's Restricted Share Award Plan 2018 over 3,762 shares with a face value of £296,596 (the "RSAP Award"). The RSAP Award will be subject to the same performance conditions as applied to the forfeited award at Ms Manz's previous employer, Johnson Matthey, and the value at vesting will be based on the performance of Johnson Matthey and the Company's share price performance. The shares subject to the RSAP Award will vest in three equal tranches (replicating the terms of the forfeited award) on 1 August 2022, 1 August 2023 and 1 August 2024.
- A performance share award in the form of a nil-cost option under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan 2014 over 11,719 shares with a face value of £923,925 (the "LTIP Award"). The LTIP Award will be subject to performance conditions linked to the Company's performance over the 2021-23 financial years and after exercise and selling sufficient shares to settle taxes and associated dealing costs, the net balance of shares will be subject to a holding period until 1 August 2025, replicating the terms of the award being replaced.
Further details about the Awards will be set out in the Directors' Remuneration Report for the 2020 financial year.