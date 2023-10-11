London Stock Exchange Group plc: Conversion Of Limited-Voting Ordinary Shares

London Stock Exchange Group plc (the "Company" or "LSEG") notes that York Holdings II Limited ("York Holdings II") and York Holdings III Limited ("York Holdings III") (entities owned by BCP York Holdings (Delaware) L.P. (an entity owned by a consortium of certain investment funds affiliated with Blackstone Inc. and including an affiliate of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, an affiliate of GIC Special Investments Pte. Ltd. and certain other co-investors), Thomson Reuters and certain other minority holders) hold in aggregate 26,372,266 voting ordinary shares and 41,623,911 limited-voting ordinary shares, each of 679/86 pence of the Company, as at the date of this announcement.

LSEG confirms that a total of 15,825,864 and 5,174,136 limited-voting ordinary shares each of 679/86 pence of the Company currently held by York Holdings II and York Holdings III respectively will be converted into voting ordinary shares of 679/86 pence each (the "Converted Ordinary Shares") on a one-for-one basis (the "Conversion"), in accordance with the rights attaching to the limited-voting ordinary shares.

LSEG also confirms that the Conversion and the admission of the Converted Ordinary Shares to the premium segment of the Official List and to trading on London Stock Exchange's Main Market is expected to take place at 8:00 a.m. on 12 October 2023.