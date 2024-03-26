London Stock Exchange Group Plc: Admission Of Converted Ordinary Shares

Further to the announcement by London Stock Exchange Group plc ("LSEG" or the "Company") on 25 March 2024, LSEG now confirms that a total of 8,668,741 and 6,510,643 limited-voting ordinary shares of 679/86 pence each of the Company held by York Holdings II Limited and York Holdings III Limited respectively have been converted into voting ordinary shares of 679/86 pence each (the "Converted Ordinary Shares") on a one-for-one basis.

LSEG also confirms that admission of the Converted Ordinary Shares to the premium segment of the Official List and to trading on London Stock Exchange's Main Market took place at 8:00 a.m. on 26 March 2024 ("Admission").

Following Admission, LSEG confirms that its share capital consists of 535,601,805 voting ordinary shares of 6 79/86 pence each (excluding treasury shares). LSEG holds 7,795,384 of its voting ordinary shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in LSEG on 26 March 2024 is 535,601,805. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.