London Stock Exchange Group Directorate Changes

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG) today confirms that, as announced on 28 April 2021, Stephen O’Connor, Senior Independent Director (SID), is stepping down from the Board. Cressida Hogg will assume the role of SID, effective immediately.
Don Robert, Chairman, London Stock Exchange Group, said:
"On behalf of the Board, I'd like to thank Stephen for his significant contribution to the Group over the past eight years including as Chair of the Risk Committee and most recently serving as the Board’s Senior Independent Director. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours. I am delighted that Cressida is assuming the role of SID, given her strong board experience and corporate background."
Stephen joined the Board in June 2013, acting as Chair of the Risk Committee until the end of 2020. He was appointed SID in April 2020. Stephen remains a director of London Stock Exchange plc.