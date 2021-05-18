London Stock Exchange Group: David Harris Appointed To Lead Sustainable Finance Product Team

LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group plc) today announces the appointment of David Harris to lead its Sustainable Finance product team, part of the Data & Analytics division.
Since joining FTSE in 2002, David has played a critical role in building FTSE Russell’s sustainable finance index and data starting with the now widely recognised FTSE4Good Index Series, before supporting the development of a wide variety of products including FTSE Russell’s Smart Sustainability, Green Revenues, Climate indexes and associated data analytics.
David has played an important role in Group-wide sustainable finance initiatives such as the development of model ESG disclosure and reporting guidance for London Stock Exchange listed companies, initiatives such as the Green Economy Mark for London listed companies. Outside of LSEG, David has also contributed to leading publications and research and worked with standard setters, policy makers and important actors, such as the EU High Level Expert Group on Sustainable Finance, the UK Centre for Greening Finance & Investment, the PRI and the UN Sustainable Stock Exchange initiative.
In his new role, David will report to Stuart Brown, Group Head of Enterprise Data Solutions, and will build on the ongoing investment in ESG and sustainable investment indexes, data and analytics products, whilst utilising Refinitiv’s capabilities. In this role David will drive an integrated approach to sustainable finance within LSEG’s Data & Analytics division, while bringing new products to market in this fast-evolving area. David will also chair an internal cross organisation working group, working in partnership with the FTSE Russell Sustainable Investment team and across various businesses as they invest in this high-demand space to meet customer needs.
Positioned at the heart of global financial markets, LSEG works across the investment and finance chain from issuers to asset owners, and across the financial, banking, trading and advisory ecosystem. As such LSEG is uniquely positioned to support clients in achieving the transition to a sustainable and net-zero economy and was the first exchange group to commit to net zero emissions.
David Craig, Group Head, Data & Analytics, CEO Refinitiv, said: “As our customers across the financial markets respond to the global challenge of allocating capital sustainably, this critical role is designed to ensure a focused sustainable finance strategy across LSEG. David is ideally suited to lead the sustainable finance product team. His deep industry knowledge and customer and stakeholder relationships from a 20-year career in sustainable investment provides the broad perspective needed to harness our capabilities to provide financial markets with greater transparency, clarity and tools to facilitate sustainable investing and the transition to a sustainable, low-carbon economy.”
David Harris, Global Head of Sustainable Finance, Data & Analytics, said: “Sustainable finance is now close to the tipping point where it will become the norm. The finance and investment community can drive the solutions to secure a sustainable and net zero emission future. To achieve this there is a need for robust data and analytics. I am excited about our opportunity to collaborate across all client types to help join up the marketplace, to innovate, and to help solve the challenges in the integration of sustainability into the core of capital markets”.
To learn more about LSEG Sustainable Finance, visit our Global Sustainable Investment Centre | LSEG: https://www.lseg.com/sustainable.