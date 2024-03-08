London Stock Exchange Group: Completion Of Off-Market Purchase

Further to its announcement on 6 March 2024, London Stock Exchange Group plc ("LSEG" or the "Company") today announces that it has completed the off-market purchase of 162,651 voting ordinary shares and 5,444,527 limited-voting ordinary shares of 679/86 pence each of the Company (the "Off-Market Purchase") in aggregate from York Holdings II Limited ("York Holdings II") and York Holdings III Limited ("York Holdings III") (entities owned by BCP York Holdings (Delaware) L.P. ("BCP York") (an entity owned by a consortium of certain investment funds affiliated with Blackstone Inc. and including an affiliate of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, an affiliate of GIC Special Investments Pte. Ltd. and certain other co-investors), Thomson Reuters and certain other minority holders) (BCP York, York Holdings II and York Holdings III together, the "Consortium"). The ordinary voting shares purchased by the Company will be held in treasury and the limited-voting ordinary shares will be cancelled.

Following completion of the Off-Market Purchase, LSEG confirms that its share capital consists of: (i) 520,422,421 voting ordinary shares of 679/86 pence each (excluding treasury shares), which carry one vote each; and (ii) 15,179,384 limited-voting ordinary shares of 679/86 pence each, which carry one-tenth of a vote each. LSEG holds 7,795,384 of its voting ordinary shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in LSEG on 8 March 2024 is 521,940,359. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. As previously indicated by the Company, the Company expects to execute up to £1 billion of share buybacks during 2024.