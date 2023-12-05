BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

London Stock Exchange – 05 December 2023 - Technical Incident Update

Date 05/12/2023

The London Stock Exchange experienced two halts to trading impacting securities that trade on matching engine Partition 3 on Tuesday 5 December. All constituents of the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indices and International Order Book securities continued to trade as normal throughout. Please find following a Service Announcement Notice that has just been published on the London Stock Exchange website with further information on the cause of the halts: live_-_001_-_05122023_-_london_stock_exchange_-_05_december_2023_-_technical_incident_update.pdf (londonstockexchange.com)

 

Steps are being taken overnight to replace the impacted hardware. Systems are being prepared to open as normal on Wednesday 6 December.

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg