The London Stock Exchange experienced two halts to trading impacting securities that trade on matching engine Partition 3 on Tuesday 5 December. All constituents of the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indices and International Order Book securities continued to trade as normal throughout. Please find following a Service Announcement Notice that has just been published on the London Stock Exchange website with further information on the cause of the halts: live_-_001_-_05122023_-_london_stock_exchange_-_05_december_2023_-_technical_incident_update.pdf (londonstockexchange.com)

Steps are being taken overnight to replace the impacted hardware. Systems are being prepared to open as normal on Wednesday 6 December.