London Jury Acquits Former Barclays Bankers Over Fraud Charges In Qatar Deal

Three former Barclays bankers have been cleared of charges they helped funnel GBP 322 million pounds (USD418 million) in secret fees to Qatar in return for rescue financing during the credit crisis.
The three men — Roger Jenkins, Thomas Kalaris and Richard Boath — were acquitted today after a five-month trial at London's Old Bailey. The case was brought by the UK's Serious Fraud Office, which had accused the bankers of hiding the true nature of the fundraising plan with Qatar from authorities and other shareholders.