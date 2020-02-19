London Derivatives Exchange Group (LDX) – Announcement Of New Chief Operating Officer

LDX today announced that Kiri Self is joining the group as Chief Operating Officer.
Kiri has over 20 years experience within the financial services industry spanning front, middle and back office, including large scale technology implementations, and digitial asset creation.
Kiri’s extensive experience in the implementation of the operational structures required to operate new market infrastructure efficiently will be of immeasurable value to LDX when implementing its ambitious growth strategy.
Commenting on the new appointment, Vj Angelo CEO of LDX: says “LDX is excited to welcome Kiri to our team. She will help develop LDX in our ambition to provide a regulated framework alongside new technologies that will reduce costs in fees, and a reduction of capital usage, across the LDX suite of products.”
Kiri Self says ”LDX’ vision for a more efficient alternative for the capital raising community, and a more efficient trading environment for corporates, investors and traders using digital assets and securities is hugely appealing to me. I’m very exited to be joining the team, where my experience in building and operating MTF’s, and my dedication and enthusiasm, will help LDX in implementing their strategy to achieve this.”