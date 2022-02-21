LME Welcomes Sigma Broking Limited As Ring-Dealing Member

The London Metal Exchange (LME) is pleased to announce that Sigma Broking Limited begins trading and clearing today (21 February 2022) as a Category 1, Ring-dealing member.
Sigma Broking Limited is part of the Sigma Group and is the LME’s ninth Ring-dealing member.
Matthew Chamberlain, LME CEO, said: “We are delighted to welcome Sigma Broking Limited to the Ring – the first member to join the trading floor community for a number of years. Sigma will be a key player in establishing the Official Prices to support clients who use these in their metals contracts globally.”
Background
- Category 1 or Ring-dealing members are entitled to trade in the Ring, LMEselect and the telephone market. Ring-dealing members can issue LME contracts – buying and selling material for their clients. They are also members of the clearing house.
- A full list of LME members can be found on the LME website.