The LME Group welcomes the report (the “Report”) of the Independent Review (the “Review”) conducted by Oliver Wyman Limited and its sister company NERA UK Limited (together, “Oliver Wyman”). This Notice sets out the LME and LME Clear’s (together, the “LME Group”) initial response to the Review. 2. The LME Group would like to thank both its membership and wider market participants for their cooperation, time and insight in facilitating the Review.

