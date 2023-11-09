LME Group Appoints New Chief Technology Officer

LME Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Alistair Baldwin as its new Chief Technology Officer. Alistair will join the Group on 15 January 2024, succeeding Mario Quonils who has decided to relocate back to Germany.

LME CEO, Matthew Chamberlain, said: “I would like to thank Mario for his many contributions to the Group over the last five years. He has been instrumental in building-out and strengthening our IT function and spearheading our technology transformation programme. On behalf of the Board and Management Team I would like to wish Mario all the very best for the future as he returns to Germany.”

Richard Leung, HKEX Group CIO, commented: “I am delighted to welcome Alistair to the Group. He brings with him 30 years of experience in financial infrastructure and trading technology. Alistair joins the Group at an exciting time, as the deployment of LMEselect v10 marks the beginning of the LME’s journey as a trading technology developer and provider. The new platform, which will deliver lower latency and enhanced order functionality, kick-starts our aspirations for modernised market structure, and Alistair’s knowledge and expertise in running in-house technology platforms will prove invaluable in this regard.”

Alistair will report to both Matthew Chamberlain, LME CEO and to Michael Carty, LME Clear CEO; as well as to Richard Leung, HKEX Group CIO. He will also become a member of the LME Executive Committee.

Alistair joins the Group from NatWest Markets, where most recently he held the role of Chief Information Officer and was a member of the NatWest Markets Executive Committee and NatWest Group One Bank Leadership Team. Prior to his roles at NatWest Markets, Alistair was Global Head of Equities IT at HSBC from 2011 to 2018, where he led a major transformation programme to modernise their in-house equities technology platform.

Alistair holds a BSc in Mathematics and Physics from the University of Warwick.