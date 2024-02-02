LME Clear Management Changes

LME Clear is pleased to announce the appointments of Chris Jones as Chief Operating Officer (COO), Matt Wade as Chief Risk Officer (CRO), and Paul Kirkwood as Head of Clearing Risk. The appointments are effective immediately, with the COO and CRO roles subject to regulatory approval.

Chris Jones joined LME Clear in 2013 as CRO before becoming LME Group CRO in 2017. He has deep knowledge of the LME Clear business and several decades of market and clearing experience. Chris will oversee all LME Clear operations.

Matt Wade has been with LME Clear for 10 years as Head of Clearing Risk and has over 30 years of market and risk experience, making him well-placed to lead on all aspects of the LME Clear Risk function, which encompasses commercial, financial and enterprise risk.

Paul Kirkwood, previously Head of Market Risk for 10 years, succeeds Matt as Head of Clearing Risk, and will oversee all first-line clearing risk functions.

All three will report directly to Michael Carty, LME Clear CEO, and will sit on the LME Clear Executive Committee.

Commenting on the new appointments, Michael Carty said: “I’m delighted to announce these new appointments, which will ensure that LME Clear is in a strong position as we drive forward our strategy, utilising the considerable talent we have at LME Clear to advance our vision and support our customers in 2024 and beyond.”