LME Clear EMIR UK Refit Member Changes

ESMA published their Final Report “Technical standards on reporting, data quality, data access and registration of Trade Repositories under EMIR REFIT” on 17th December 2020 (Final Report). The go live date is 29th April 2024. 2. The FCA published a joint FCA/Bank of England Policy Statement (PS 23/2) alongside the final amendments to Technical Standards and new rules for Trade Repositories (TRs) in relation to changes to the derivatives reporting framework under UK EMIR, on 24th February 2022. The go live date is 30th September 2024. 3. Changes to LME Clear Member reports, and feeds, will be required to facilitate Members’ individual reporting. This document will focus on these changes. 4. We encourage all Members to use these reports to inform their EMIR reporting. However, LME Clear will provide further advice for members who want to access the data from alternative sources.

