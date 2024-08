The London Metal Exchange (the LME or the Exchange) hereby notifies the market that, with effect from 27 August 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 6.1 of Part 2 of the Rules and Regulations of the LME (the Rules), Societe Generale International Limited (SNC) shall cease to be a Category 1 Member of the LME and shall become a Category 2 Member.

