Llorente & Cuenca Receives Favourable Report From BME Growth

It is the 6th company to receive a favourable report on its listing on this market in 2021
The Coordination and Admissions Committee of BME Growth has submitted to the Board of Directors a favourable report on LLYC (LLORENTE & CUENCA) following a thorough review of all the information presented by the company.
LLYC, the sixth company to receive a favourable report on its listing on this BME market so far this year, will carry out two share offerings aimed at qualified and non-qualified investors in the coming days. Once they have been completed, an annex to the Informative Document will be published with the result of the offerings.
The company’s Registered Adviser is Renta 4 Corporate while Renta 4 Banco acts as Liquidity Provider.
LLYC is a global communications and public affairs consulting firm with more than 600 professionals in 13 countries. Its clients are leading organisations in Europe (Spain and Portugal), Latin America and the United States in the main sectors of activity.
The Informative Document on LLYC can be found on BME Growth’s website (https://www.bmegrowth.es/ing/Home.aspx) and contains all the relevant information on the company and its business.