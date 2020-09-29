Ljubljana Stock Exchange And Zagreb Stock Exchange To Prolong Cooperation With Vienna Stock Exchange

Ljubljana Stock Exchange and Zagreb Stock Exchange are continuing their technology cooperation with the Vienna Stock Exchange. The agreement covers the provision of trading system services, index calculation and market data distribution. All three exchanges have a rich and successful history of cooperation. Today, a dozen indices – including the national indices CROBEX and SBI TOP – as well as real-time market data from both stock markets can reach more than 15,000 financial professionals around the world. The Vienna Stock Exchange has been IT operator for the Ljubljana Stock Exchange since 2010 and for the Zagreb Stock Exchange since 2017.
"It is truly a great thing to have such a long-term and quality partnership as we have with the Vienna Stock Exchange. With the T7 trading system and the cooperation with the Vienna Stock Exchange, we offer our market a system that meets the highest international and technical standards and is being continuously upgraded. We are very pleased that our cooperation continues," says Ivana Gažić, CEO of the Zagreb Stock Exchange.
"Technology cooperation is crucial for our industry these days. We are very happy to continue the IT partnership we started 10 years ago and carry on offering the latest standards and technology to the Slovenian market," adds Aleš Ipavec, CEO of Ljubljana Stock Exchange.
"The Vienna Stock Exchange is pleased to continue to supply local market participants with state-of-the-art technology adapted to regional needs. Thanks for the trust you have placed in us and for extending our successful cooperation," says Christoph Boschan, CEO of Wiener Börse AG.
The Vienna Stock Exchange cooperates with more than ten exchanges in Central and Eastern Europe. As a central infrastructure provider, it provides trading systems and related IT services for five markets, including Austria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovenia. It operates the central market data feed and calculates over 150 indices – including all national stock market indices – for the region.