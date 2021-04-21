Liquidnet Report - Part 1: IPOs, The Backbone Of SME Eco-Structure

Click here to download a report by technology-driven, global institutional investment network, Liquidnet, titled IPOs, the backbone of SME eco-structure. The report is Part One of a four-part series, Solving the SME Conundrum, which analyses the challenges facing SMEs and their access to capital markets.
Part One explores the reasons why primary markets are a critical component of a successful SME ecosystem and what needs to be addressed to encourage further SME growth.
Indeed, the arrival of Brexit and subsequent shift in liquidity formation is set to challenge recent success in trading SME, necessitating further innovation and automation in sourcing liquidity. Key areas for policy makers to address include:
- automating the IPO process
- adjusting listing requirements
- addressing the rise in IPO alternatives
- improving transparency