Liquidnet Appoints New Chief Technology Officer - Patrick Strobel To Oversee Liquidnet’s FinTech Platforms And Solutions Globally

Liquidnet, the global institutional investment network, announced today the appointment of Patrick Strobel as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). As CTO, Strobel will oversee the company’s overall technology strategy, including product development for Liquidnet’s three business verticals, middle office solutions, data and analytics solutions, and overall systems architecture. Strobel will also be tasked with aligning the company’s technology offerings following the recent acquisitions of Prattle and RSRCHXchange earlier this year.
“2019 has been an amazing year of innovation and advancements for Liquidnet’s technology capabilities. We’re excited to have Patrick expand his role with us and take on the mantle of CTO. Patrick will be instrumental in designing and executing our technology vision and goals as we enter 2020,” said Rob Laible, Liquidnet Chief Operating Officer.
“Our growing institutional Member network of buy-side traders, portfolio managers, analysts, and research providers, rely on Liquidnet to deliver world-class trading, analytics, and actionable insights through our technology platforms and solutions, and we’re proud to have Patrick on board as CTO to support their evolving needs,” Laible continued.
With more than 20 years’ experience delivering sophisticated IT solutions, Strobel assumes the CTO role following two years serving as Liquidnet’s head of technology in EMEA. Prior to joining Liquidnet, he spent fifteen years leading and working within technology teams at Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan, most recently serving as CTO/Domain Architect for CB&S Finance and Common Data Sourcing. Throughout his tenure at Deutsche Bank he held multiple leadership positions including Head of Application Services for P&L/IPV and Global Head of Equity Trading Analytics. He also served as Global Development Lead for Equities Programme Trading at JPMorgan and began his career as a Consultant at Valtech.
“Liquidnet has always stood at the forefront of fintech innovation, and I look forward to adding to our story in my new role as CTO,” said Strobel. “Our recent acquisitions of RSRCHXchange and Prattle have allowed us to deliver a new level of investment decision-support tools to our global Member network, and together we will create the next era of cutting-edge capital market solutions.”
Strobel will be based in London, reporting directly to Rob Laible.