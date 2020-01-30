Liquidnet Appoints Global Head Of Investment Analytics - Vicky Sanders To Lead Liquidnet’s New Business And Launch Offering Combining Recent OTAS, Prattle, And RSRCHXchange Acquisitions

Liquidnet, the global institutional investment network, announced today the appointment of Vicky Sanders as Global Head of Investment Analytics.
In this newly created role, Sanders will lead the team for the company’s new business vertical, Liquidnet Investment Analytics (IA). The new business leverages the artificial intelligence capabilities of Liquidnet’s recent acquisitions of OTAS Technologies and Prattle, pairing them with one of the largest online marketplaces and aggregators of research through Liquidnet’s acquisition of RSRCHXchange. It will run alongside Liquidnet’s existing equity execution and fixed-income businesses. The Liquidnet IA app, designed to support information discovery and decision making for institutional investment teams, will be the first deliverable for the new business and is set to launch later this year.
Sanders joined Liquidnet through the firm’s acquisition of RSRCHXchange in May 2019. Witnessing the fundamental change in the market for investment research, Sanders co-founded RSRCHXchange in 2014, leading it to become one of the first and the most successful firms to use technology to aggregate and build one of the largest marketplaces for institutional research. Prior to founding RSRCHXchange, Sanders was Head of Analytics sales at Marex Spectron, and held roles at both Goldman Sachs and Merrill Lynch.
“Since joining us last year, Vicky has been instrumental in helping us bring to life our vision for Liquidnet IA. We look forward to all that she will accomplish as we get closer to launching the new Investment Analytics app later this year,” said Brian Conroy, President at Liquidnet.
“I am thrilled to have been appointed to lead Liquidnet’s new IA business,” said Sanders. “Liquidnet has always been a fintech leader and at the forefront of innovation in capital markets. Liquidnet IA will be dedicated to empowering asset managers with a personalized and customizable research and intelligence platform, leading to enhanced performance.”
Sanders will be based in London and report directly to Brian Conroy.