Liquidnet Appoints Global Head Of Fixed Income Product, Services And Dealer Relations - The Firm Makes Senior Global Hire To Further Enhance Fixed Income Coverage

Liquidnet, the global institutional investment network, today announced the appointment of Nicholas Stephan as Global Head of Fixed Income Product, Services and Dealer Relations. The appointment is the latest in a series of hires in EMEA and the Americas that has significantly increased the size and expertise of the fixed income team since Liquidnet’s acquisition by TP ICAP earlier this year.
Based in New York and reporting to Mark Russell, Global Head of Fixed Income, Nick will be responsible for growing the firm’s fixed income offering across primary and secondary markets. Specifically, he will focus on developing new trading protocols, governance, and access to liquidity.
Nick joins Liquidnet from Fenics DeltaX, an electronic corporate bond trading venue, where he was Managing Director. Prior to this, he co-founded and headed Phoenix Partners Group, a hybrid voice and electronic boutique broking business with operations in the US and Europe that was acquired by GFI Group in May 2013 and rebranded to Latium.
Mark Russell said: “Liquidnet Fixed Income is in an exciting phase of growth and development. Building on Liquidnet’s capabilities in primary and secondary markets, Nick’s expertise will help us to enhance our offering and achieve our goal to electronify the full life cycle of a bond.”
Investing in Fixed Income
Nick’s appointment is the latest step in Liquidnet’s strategy to invest in its Fixed Income coverage model, which has already seen it;
- Enhance its Trade Coverage team that offers specialized institutional expertise and insight to help Members and clients seize trading opportunities
- Establish a dedicated Sell-Side Client team
- Expand its footprint with on-the-ground specialists, for example in Paris, Copenhagen, Chicago and San Francisco.
Nick Stephan added: “Liquidnet is an established brand, valued in the industry for its depth of connectivity and state-of-the-art technology. Coming from an entrepreneurial background, I’m thrilled to join a business with a clear vision that is poised for exponential growth.”
Nick’s appointment follows the launch of Liquidnet Primary Markets in September 2021, phase one of a new offering that electronifies the Debt Capital Markets (DCM) workflow for new issue announcements and the trading of new issues. Liquidnet Primary Markets addresses the challenges of data fragmentation and reflects the firm’s ambition to be the first to deliver an end-to-end workflow solution for the full life cycle of a bond from issuance to redemption.