Liquidnet Announces Strategic New Hire To Support The Growth Of Its Institutional Client Service Model - Anthony Victor Is Tapped To Expand Liquidnet’s Execution & Quantitative Services Group, Drawing On A 15+ Year Track Record In Launching And Growing Electronic Trading Businesses

Liquidnet, the global institutional investment network, today announced the appointment of Anthony Victor as Senior Execution Consultant in the Americas. This senior hire comes as Liquidnet continues to invest in its client service model in the region, designed to provide best-in-class execution consulting.
Anthony joins Liquidnet’s established Execution Consulting team, where he will leverage the firm’s suite of trading analytics, quantitative models, and innovative algorithms to deliver tailored client solutions. Based in New York, he reports directly to Head of Execution and Quantitative Services, Americas, Mike Capelli.
Anthony brings more than 20 years of experience in institutional equity trading, including single-stock cash, portfolio, and electronic. He joins Liquidnet from Royal Bank of Canada where, as managing director of electronic sales trading, he oversaw electronic client coverage, client profitability, and algorithm development. Anthony held a number of senior roles, including co-head of the U.S. platform. Prior to Royal Bank of Canada, Anthony spent six years with Merrill Lynch as head of U.S. electronic sales trading, providing creative solutions for clients’ trading needs through his strong knowledge of global direct market access, algorithmic trading, block crossing networks, and smart order routing technology.
“As we invest in our low and high-touch solutions suite, I am particularly excited to draw upon Anthony’s extensive institutional client coverage expertise and insight. His experience will allow us to accelerate our collaboration with the buy side to deliver customized solutions,” commented Capelli.
“In an era where trading desks are asked to do more with less, our Execution and Quantitative Services (EQS) group and the seniority of our team play a vital role in our ability to help our Members seize trading opportunities and contribute alpha to the trading process. As a proven leader in the electronic trading business, Anthony is a tremendous addition to the team and region,” adds Matthew Johnson, Head of Equities, Americas.