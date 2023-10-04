LiquidityBook Redefines Trading Technology Again With Release Of LBX PMS 2.0 - Accelerates Multi-Asset Capabilities Via Acquisition Of Messer FS - Bryan Messer joins LiquidityBook As General Manager APAC, Managing Director Of Portfolio Management Solutions And AI

LiquidityBook, a leading provider of cloud-native buy- and sell-side trading solutions, announced today the general availability [SB1] of LBX PMS 2.0, its newly enhanced Portfolio Management and Accounting [CL2] [CL3] System. The addition of in-demand functionality — including robust accounting and reconciliation workflows woven into both the LBX Buy-Side and LBX Sell-Side products, as well as full ABOR/IBOR, AUM and shadow NAV capabilities — has elevated the LBX suite to the definitive Portfolio, Order and Execution Management System (POEMS)[CL4] with an embedded FIX network, while maintaining the firm’s trademark modularity. Clients can continue to utilize any or all components of the stack.

Portfolio management functionality has been available via the LBX suite since LiquidityBook's founding in 2005. Since then, the firm has steadily delivered enhancements and new features, driven equally by the team's internal product roadmap and by client request. Functionality such as real-time and historical P&L, compliance reporting, rebalancing workflows, multi-asset/multi-prime capabilities and reconciliations have served as the foundation for LBX PMS 2.0, which has recently been further enhanced by the acquisition of Messer Financial Software, Limited, a boutique capital markets fintech provider renowned for its multi-asset financing automation and reconciliation capabilities.

With the addition of new features and the integration of Messer functionality, LiquidityBook has enabled industry-leading capabilities including financing automation for products such as swaps and many credit instruments (e.g., ABS, CDS and loans), and powerful reconciliation tools and dashboards for both buy- and sell-side clients.

“Our clients range from startup hedge funds and large, established asset managers to broker-dealers, outsourced trading desks and software vendors,” said Jonathan Cross, General Manager, EMEA at LiquidityBook. “With regard to our buy-side clients, and especially newer or smaller funds, time and again we hear their need to shadow their fund admins or manage their own books and records. With this newly enhanced and expanded set of capabilities, our clients can own their data at the source, running full shadow NAV, reconciliation and other processes that asset allocators expect of them.”

“We've been working together for over a year, and what struck us from the beginning of our partnership was how similar the technology, culture and evolution of the two organizations are,” said Bryan Messer, Founder of Messer Financial Software and now GM, APAC and Managing Director, Portfolio Management Solutions and Artificial Intelligence at LiquidityBook. “Our functionality is essentially complementary and with both companies following an API-first model, integration was straightforward. We are excited to now be part of LiquidityBook and for the opportunities it offers our combined client base.”

"LiquidityBook continues to build upon our core value proposition: one code base, every use case," said Kevin Samuel, CEO of LiquidityBook. "Our modular POEMS and FIX network architecture means our clients' tech stacks can integrate various vendor and homegrown products, enabling differentiated, customized solutions and workflows. We are also thrilled to bring aboard Bryan Messer and his team, and are excited to unveil the results of a product integration partnership and work that has been ongoing for over a year. The Messer financing engine fit smoothly into LBX's services-based architecture, enabling a seamless integration. Bringing our firms together was the next logical step in this process."