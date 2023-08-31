LiquidityBook Continues To Bolster Tech Expertise, Appoints VP Of Engineering From Twitter

LiquidityBook, a leading provider of cloud-native buy- and sell-side trading solutions, announced today the hire of Mr. Can Envarli as VP of Engineering. Reporting directly to Chief Technology Officer Shawn Samuel, Mr. Envarli’s primary focus will be to lead and cultivate LiquidityBook’s growing engineering team.

Working alongside other members of LiquidityBook’s leadership team, Mr. Envarli will be responsible for overseeing the development and execution of innovative engineering strategies. The firm’s second appointment from Twitter in recent months, Mr. Envarli’s hire highlights LiquidityBook’s ongoing mission to optimize its user experience and keep clients at the center of its vision.

Remarking on Mr. Envarli’s hire, Mr. Samuel said: “We are thrilled to welcome Can as our VP of Engineering. His proven track record of leadership and innovation aligns perfectly with LiquidityBook’s vision and will undoubtedly drive our capabilities to new heights as we work to deliver unparalleled solutions to our clients. By hiring top talent with experience developing scalable, consumer-facing software, we remain committed to pursuing new approaches to help the industry connect and transact efficiently.”

Mr. Envarli brings nearly two decades of product management and software engineering experience to LiquidityBook. He joined Twitter in 2014 after working as a senior development lead for Microsoft Advertising. In his time at Twitter, Mr. Envarli led engineering for a significant portion of Twitter’s product infrastructure, playing a key role in both the platform’s feature development as well as initiatives in support of recruiting and training. Most recently, he served as Sr. Director of Engineering, Product Foundation, where he led several platform and consumer product engineering teams for Twitter.

Commenting on joining the LiquidityBook team, Mr. Envarli said: “I look forward to assuming the responsibility of leading such a talented team of engineers, and I’m particularly excited for the opportunity to delve into the complexities of trade management solutions. It’s a new challenge for me and one that I’m eager to bring an additional user-focused perspective to. I’m also happy to join such a fast-growing and dynamic company, where people can clearly see the direct impact of their work.”