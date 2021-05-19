Linus Digital Finance AG Listed On The Regulated Market In Frankfurt As Of Today

Linus Digital Finance AG (ISIN: DE000A2QRHL6) has been listed in the General Standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since today. The shares had an initial listing price of €27.60.
The listing was accompanied by Berenberg. Specialist on the trading venue Börse Frankfurt is Baader Bank.
According to its own information, Linus Digital Finance AG is an investment company that offers high net worth individuals, family offices and institutional investors access to selected, off-market real estate investments. The company, headquartered in Berlin, has 44 employees, and achieved a turnover of around €9 million last year.
