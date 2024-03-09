Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 Sinara_468x60_banner.jpg dxFeed_Innovative_468x60_Devexp.jpg dxFeed_Yr_MktDataPrev__468x60_D.jpg dxFeed_NexGen_468x60_DevExperts.jpg

Linde plc To Join The Nasdaq-100 Index® Beginning March 18, 2024

Date 09/03/2024

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that Linde plc (Nasdaq: LIN), will become a component of the Nasdaq-100 Index® (Nasdaq: NDX®), the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted™ Index (Nasdaq: NDXE™), the Nasdaq-100 Ex-Tech Sector™ Index (Nasdaq: NDXX™), and the Nasdaq-100 ESG™ Index (Nasdaq: NDXESG™) prior to market open on Monday, March 18, 2024Linde plc will replace Splunk Inc. (Nasdaq: SPLK) in the Nasdaq-100 Index® and the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted™ Index. Splunk will also be removed from the Nasdaq-100 ESG™ Index (Nasdaq: NDXESG™) and the Nasdaq-100 Tech Sector™ Index (Nasdaq: NDXT™) on the same date.

For more information about the company, go to https://www.linde.com/.

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg