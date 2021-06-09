LEXIT Adds LvH Corporate Finance Executives To Advisory Board - Appoints Marc Brouwers And Werner Leermakers As New Advisory Board Members

LEXIT, a decentralized finance platform (DeFi) for tokenizing intellectual property into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) announced today it has on boarded two new advisors, Marc Brouwers and Werner Leermakers from LvH Corporate Finance in an effort to grow the platform following the best practices from the corporate finance industry. Marc and Werner will advise on all financial subjects, best practice and open up their vast financial network to assist in the growth of the LEXIT platform.
Marc Brouwers has more than 20 years of experience in M&A dealmaking and corporate finance. He worked with American Appraisal/Duff & Phelps (2012-2017), Ernst & Young (2000-2012) and as a business owner of a consultancy agency (1994-1999).
Werner Leermakers is an all-round, hands-on consultant with more than 18 years of experience in corporate finance and transaction management. Starting in 2000 at Ernst & Young, he has experienced all aspects of business transactions: buying, selling, (re)financing and valuation.