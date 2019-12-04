LexisNexis Risk Solutions secures Win For Best FinTech/RegTech Firm At The Compliance Register Platinum Awards

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, the global information solutions provider, has won Best FinTech/RegTech Firm at The Compliance Register Platinum Awards 2019. It was also the runner up in two further categories; Best Regtech Firm in Financial Crime and Sanctions Compliance award and Best RegTech Firm in Crime Intelligence Data.
Taking place last week (28th November, 2019) in central London, The Compliance Register Platinum Awards celebrated its 16th year. The event showcases the achievements of individuals and organisations in the field of compliance and regulation operating within the financial services industry.
Voted for by professionals in the compliance community, the award recognises the Fintech/Regtech firm that has delivered superior performance all round. LexisNexis Risk Solutions delivers data, analytics, insight and technology to support businesses in quickly and effectively identifying risk. In doing so, it supports businesses in meeting their regulatory obligations and demonstrating financial crime compliance.
Steve Elliot, Managing Director at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, commented:
“Securing a win for Best FinTech/RegTech Firm at The Compliance Register Platinum Awards is a testament to the team at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, who work hard to deliver best in class technology, data and analytics that combat the constantly evolving threat of financial crime. It is a privilege to win this award at an event which sees the best in the industry come together to celebrate exemplary service in compliance and regulation over the course of the last twelve months.
The team at LexisNexis Risk Solutions will continue to drive innovation in the fight against financial crime through 2020 and beyond, and we hope to continue our winning streak next year.”