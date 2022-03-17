Levelling The SPACs Playing Field: Investors Call For More Transparency And Better Investor Protection - Report On SPACs From BETTER FINANCE & CFA Institute: Impacts On Transparency, Information Disclosure, Investor Protection And Supervision

Although SPACs - Special Purpose Acquisition Companies - have existed for quite some time, their sudden popularity over the last few years has drawn the attention of investors and regulators alike. In their latest joint report, BETTER FINANCE and CFA Institute shed light on the debate around SPACs also known as “blank cheques companies”. Based on the input from professional and retail investors and the overall findings of their joint study, BETTER FINANCE and CFA Institute believe that SPACs represent an important tool for the growth of EU capital markets, providing an alternative to traditional IPOs and a faster way for companies to go public. However, safeguards should be in place. The report discusses ways to preserve investor protection for retail investors and calls for more transparency on SPACs in the EU market. It introduces ways to address information disclosure and incentive structures in SPACs.
The report argues that as it stands information disclosure for SPACs leaves a lot to be desired. Even though SPACs are governed by the EU Prospectus Regulation and MiFID II rules on product governance requirements and thereby provide information on their target markets, seeing the nature of the product, the disclosure of information regarding the expertise of the sponsors and the operating team is more important.
