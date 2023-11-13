BV_Trial Banner.gif
Letter To The European Supervisory Authorities On Equity Option Margin Exemption

Date 13/11/2023

AIMA, EACB, EBF, EFAMA, ISDA, Invest Europe, MFA, Nordic Securities Association wrote to the European Supervisory Authorities (ESAs) regarding the current temporary exemption from margin requirements for equity options set out in the regulatory technical standards on the risk mitigation techniques for OTC derivative contracts not cleared by a central counterparty. This exemption has been repeatedly extended and is now set to expire on 4 January 2024.

 

The associations ask the ESAs to take action to bridge the gap between the end of the current temporary exemption (4 January 2024) and the entry into force of the permanent exemption in EMIR 3 (expected in Q3 2024).

