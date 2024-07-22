Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Let’s Get Ready To Repo! - Speech By Victoria Saporta, Bank Of England, Executive Director, Markets, Given At Association For Financial Markets In Europe (AFME), London

Date 22/07/2024

The Bank of England's balance sheet plays a key role in helping it achieve its financial stability and monetary policy objectives. Vicky discusses the Bank’s latest thinking on the future of its balance sheet, and how it will manage the transition towards a demand-driven system for supplying reserves.
Let’s get ready to repo! - speech by Victoria Saporta

Victoria Saporta

Executive Director, Markets

