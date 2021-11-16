LedgerEdge Appoints Dom Holland To Help Drive US Business - Hire Of Senior Fixed Income Expert Will Support The US Expansion Of LedgerEdge - LedgerEdge Is Creating A New Ecosystem For The Corporate Bond Market With A Trading Model Using Distributed Ledger Technology

LedgerEdge, the next-generation ecosystem for corporate bond trading, today announced that it has appointed the senior fixed income leader Dom Holland to the role of Business Development for the US. In this role, Dom will report to Michelle Neal, who was appointed US CEO in July 2021.
This appointment will support the US expansion of the firm, which is rolling out a global corporate bond trading platform built on distributed ledger technology. LedgerEdge is launching a UK multi-lateral trading facility followed by a launch of a US alternative trading system in Q1 2022.
LedgerEdge was founded in 2020 to address historic market structure issues by creating a new ecosystem in which participants maintain control of their data, see the market more clearly, and unlock liquidity in the $41 trillion global corporate bond market.
Dom brings over 15 years of senior leadership to his new role. Dom was previously Head of Fixed Income Electronic Markets at BNY Mellon, and prior to that held senior roles at Deutsche Bank and RBC Capital Markets. He is currently an adviser to River Avenue, Bond 180 and Strategic Ratings.
David Nicol, CEO and Co-Founder of LedgerEdge, said: “Dom’s extensive network and reputation as an innovator in bond trading will prove invaluable to the firm as we build our US business.”
“Dom’s deep credibility in credit markets, coupled with a focus on client relationships are crucial to the next chapters of growth in the US,” said Michelle Neal, CEO, US LedgerEdge.