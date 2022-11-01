LCH RepoClear - October 2022 Recap

RepoRecap – October 2022
- Discover Settlement Monitor from LCH RepoClear SA here, a new risk analytics settlement tool for the repo market and a control tower for real time monitoring and targeted operational action. For more information, please contact newsroom@lseg.com
- The 7-year and 20-year tranches of the European Commission’s €11 billion bond, issued under the NextGenerationEU funding programme, are eligible for clearing at LCH RepoClear SA and eligible as collateral at LCH SA and LCH Ltd. Learn more about how LCH RepoClear SA supports the clearing of government securities and repo trades here.
- UK LDI managers continue to be challenged by access to Sterling liquidity. Sponsored Repo via LCH RepoClear provides the buy-side with access to the largest pool of cleared liquidity, whilst helping the dealer community to achieve balance sheet and capital efficiencies. Find out more here.
- National Australia Bank Europe SA went live on LCH RepoClear SA on October 7, 2022.
Coming soon
- The RepoClear team will be at the Global Collateral Management Summit, Barcelona, on Thursday 3 November. If you’re attending and would like to catch up, please drop us a line at newsroom@lseg.com.
Quarterly stats
- €75.8 trillion nominal cleared across Euro debt and Gilts at LCH RepoClear in Q3 2022, a quarterly record
- 3.1 million trade sides cleared across Euro debt and Gilts in Q3 2022, a quarterly record
- See the latest LCH RepoClear Dashboard here.