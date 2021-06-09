Launch Of The European Small And Mid-Cap Awards 2021

The 9th edition of the European Small and Mid-Cap Awards will take place in November 2021 during the European Commission’s SME Week in Portorož, Slovenia.
Small and mid-cap companies are vitally important in supporting the European economy. Equity is needed to buffer exogenous shocks and will be needed more than ever following the recent crisis so that public equity capital markets can perform to the best of their ability in helping businesses refinance their growth once the situation has subsided.
Our Awards this year are even more significant as it is exactly these types of companies that will be key to re-equitising the European economy. We therefore need to recognise and congratulate them on their successes to date.
EuropeanIssuers, the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE) and the European Commission are delighted to announce that the following companies have been recognised within their national jurisdictions as the most outstanding listed companies across five categories:
Nominations for the category Rising Star:
- Almagro Capital listed on BME
- Bilot PLC listed on Nasdaq Helsinki
- Dadelo SA listed on Warsaw Stock Exchange
- Ecomiam listed on Euronext
- FOM Technologies listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Nominations for the category Star of 2021:
- Aluflexpack AG listed on SIX Swiss Exchange
- Compleo Charging Solutions AG listed on Deutsche Börse AG
- eMan AS listed on Prague Stock Exchange
- Entersoft SA listed on Athens Stock Exchange
- Labomar SPA listed on Borsa Italiana
- LeadDesk Oyj listed on Nasdaq Helsinki
- Making Science listed on BME
- Nacon SA listed on Euronext
Nominations for the category International Star:
- CZG - Česká zbrojovka Group SE listed on Prague Stock Exchange
- Meritus ulaganja d.d. listed on Zagreb Stock Exchange
- Pexip Holding AS listed on Euronext
- Soluciones Cuatroochenta S.A. listed on BME
Nominations for the category Star of Innovation:
- CY4GATE SPA listed on Borsa Italiana
- Epsilon Net SA listed on Athens Stock Exchange
- Inzile AB listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market
- Marinomed Biotech AG listed on Vienna Stock Exchange
- Nanoform Finland PLC listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and Nasdaq Stockholm
- Pilulka Lékárny a.s. listed on Prague Stock Exchange
- Soltec Power Holdings S.A. listed on BME
- Unified Post Group SA/NV listed on Euronext
Nominations for Special Mention:
- beamUp lab nominated by Bulgarian Stock Exchange
- Enlight Research OÜ nominated by Nasdaq Riga
Florence Bindelle, Secretary General of EuropeanIssuers, said: SMEs are the backbone of our economy and therefore supporting them is essential to fuelling Europe’s economy, particularly in the context of economic recovery. To build back better European capital markets we need to endorse SMEs in accessing finance through public markets and improve the IPO ecosystem. As EuropeanIssuers, we congratulate all the nominated companies and wish them a road full of success.
Rainer Riess, Director General of FESE, added: The Awards showcase successful IPOs from all over Europe and provide clear examples of the benefits of listing. Stock exchanges are designed to ensure the highest levels of safety, integrity, fairness and transparency, delivering unparalleled investor protection. It is rewarding to see these companies thrive after having listed on public exchanges, and FESE congratulates them wholeheartedly on their nominations.
Details on those companies that reach the shortlist will be announced following the jury meeting in mid-June and the eventual winners will be announced at the Awards ceremony in November.
To view this press release online, please click here.