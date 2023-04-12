Launch Of The Albanian Power Exchange (ALPEX) Operations

An important milestone towards the integration of Albania's energy market into the EU Target model was successfully achieved yesterday, April 11, with the official launch of the Albanian Power Exchange' (ALPEX) Day-ahead market and the initiation of its trading and post trading operational activities.

A new regulatory framework, the set-up of the related systems and operational procedures, as well as market awareness activities were the most critical steps contributing to this result. Τhe project was implemented with the support and contribution of the Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) and the Hellenic Energy Exchange's (EnExGroup), as they are the providers of ALPEX's Infrastructure & Services for its operation.

In the same context, the Athens Stock Exchange and the Hellenic Energy Exchange will continue their efforts to support ALPEX's further development plans, aiming at a broader cooperation in the region under European standards.

Mr. Yianos Kontopoulos, ATHEXGroup CEO, said: "It is a great pleasure for ATHEX Group to be able to accomplish one more successful undertaking towards our strategic goals and to contribute to the regional cooperation in both the financial and energy markets, which will maximize the range of products available to a broader network of service providers, thus leveraging collective liquidity".

Alexandros Papageorgiou, EnEX and EneXClear CEO, said: "We all know how relevant such an event is for a local power market. Especially in our Region and in the wider Balkan area, where the energy exchanges aren't so many, it is of paramount importance that modern and transparent energy markets start to send out the message that Southeastern Europe has a role in shaping the energy transition, and support the geopolitical evolution that Europe is facing. In our Group, we are very proud of this collaboration, and we truly hope that it can be the start of a long-lasting cooperation".

Sokol Dishnica, ALPEX CEO, said: "It is a memorable day for the electricity markets of Albania and Kosovo. Today, we confirm that the road to regional and European integration of our electric markets is closer than ever. We express our sincere gratitude to our service provider, led by ATHEX, for their unwavering support in our journey, despite the many challenges they have faced."