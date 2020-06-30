Laminar Pharmaceuticals Joins BME’s Pre Market Environment

- This BME initiative for growth SMEs already comprises 18 companies, of which 5 have joined this year
The Pre Market Environment (EpM), BME's programme aimed at helping start-ups and growth SMEs to learn how capital markets work and provide them with access to private and institutional investors, adds a new company. With this incorporation, the fifth so far this year, there are already 33 entities included in this programme, 18 companies and 15 partners.
Laminar Pharmaceuticals is a Spanish biotechnology company located in Palma de Mallorca with additional headquarters in the United States. Its patents position it as a pioneering company in therapeutic applications of Lipid Membrane Therapy (TLM). The company has spent more than a decade investigating lipid alterations that occur in the cell membrane, studying its relationship with various pathological processes.
PMS, the capital market unit of the Fellow Funders Group, has acted as a sponsor of Laminar, accompanying it in its incorporation into EpM.
The Pre Market Environment remains open to more companies on a continuous basis. Among the requirements to access the Environment these must be public limited or limited companies and at least two years old, submit financial statements for the previous year and have a three-year business plan.
For further information about the Pre Market Environment: