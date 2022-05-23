Lael Brainard Sworn In As Vice Chair Of The Board Of Governors Of The Federal Reserve System

Dr. Lael Brainard took the oath of office as Vice Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on Monday. Vice Chair Brainard's oath was administered by Chair Powell in the press briefing room of the Board's Martin building.

President Biden nominated Dr. Brainard in November 2021, and she was confirmed by the United States Senate on April 26, 2022. Her term as Vice Chair ends on May 15, 2026, and her term as a Board member ends on January 31, 2026.

A biography of Vice Chair Brainard is available on the Board's website here.