LabCFTC Opens Registration For September 24 Empower Innovation 2020 Event - Agenda Features Fireside Chat With CFTC Chairman, In-Depth Discussions About The Impact Of Technology And Innovation During Crises

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today opened registration and released the agenda for LabCFTC’s first Empower Innovation 2020 session, “The Power of Innovation: Where Tech & Crisis Collide.” First announced in July, Empower Innovation 2020 is a three-part, interactive virtual series hosted by LabCFTC to facilitate a dialogue on cutting-edge fintech innovation among innovators, regulators, market participants, and the public. [See CFTC Press Release No. 8198-20]
Members of the public can register for The Power of Innovation: Where Tech & Crisis Collide here.
The Power of Innovation: Where Tech & Crisis Collide
Thursday, September 24, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Welcome & Opening Remarks
Melissa Netram, Chief Innovation Officer and Director, LabCFTC
10:15 a.m.
Fireside Chat featuring CFTC Chairman Heath P. Tarbert
11:15 a.m.
Tech Talk: “A Pandemic Response”
11:45 a.m.
Panel: The Role of Technology and Innovation in a time of Crisis
Agendas and registration will be announced soon for the two subsequent sessions, Regulation and Innovation Re-imagined (October 21) and The Future of Finance (November 17). Please note the date change to November 17 for The Future of Finance event.
About LabCFTC
In service to the CFTC’s goal of encouraging innovation and enhancing the regulatory experience for market participants at home and abroad, LabCFTC’s mission is to be the FACE of innovation within the Commission in promoting responsible innovation among financial industry, stakeholders, and policymakers by:
- Facilitating dialogue between innovators and those within the CFTC on financial and technological innovations;
- Advancing policy and regulation in financial innovation;
- Coordinating internally and externally with International, Federal, and State regulators, organizations, and associations; and
- Educating internal and external stakeholders on financial technology and innovation in the financial markets to identify how innovations are being used.
Visit cftc.gov/LabCFTC for more information about LabCFTC and sign up here for important LabCFTC updates. Event inquiries can be emailed to EmpowerInnovation@cftc.gov.