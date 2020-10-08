LabCFTC Opens Registration For October 21 “Empower Innovation 2020” Event - Agenda Features In-Depth Discussions With Regulators On The Role Of Technology And Innovation In The Financial Markets

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today opened registration and released the agenda for LabCFTC’s Empower Innovation 2020 session, “Regulation and Innovation Re-imagined.” The October 21st session is the second of three interactive virtual events hosted by LabCFTC to facilitate a dialogue on cutting-edge fintech innovation among innovators, regulators, market participants, and the public. [See CFTC Press Release No. 8198-20] Participants will engage with leaders from some of the nation’s key regulators to discuss their views on the role technology plays in fostering innovation and best practices for collaboration among policymakers and innovators.
Members of the public can register for Regulation and Innovation Re-imagined online.
Empower Innovation: Regulation and Innovation Re-imagined
Wednesday, October 21, 2020
10:30 a.m. (EDT)
Panel Discussion: Regulatory CIOs – Chief Innovation Officers
CIOs from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), and the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) will discuss how regulators view financial innovation, how to engage with regulators, and what fintech and technological innovators can do to pique regulators interest during “demos.”
This event coincides with Washington D.C.’s fourth annual fintech policy and innovation dialogue for DC Fintech Week.
Registration for the next Empower Innovation event, The Future of Finance on November 17, will open late October.
About LabCFTC
In service to the CFTC’s goal of encouraging innovation and enhancing the regulatory experience for market participants at home and abroad, LabCFTC’s mission is to be the FACE of innovation within the Commission in promoting responsible innovation among financial industry, stakeholders, and policymakers by:
- Facilitating dialogue between innovators and those within the CFTC on financial and technological innovations;
- Advancing policy and regulation in financial innovation;
- Coordinating internally and externally with International, Federal, and State regulators, organizations, and associations; and
- Educating internal and external stakeholders on financial technology and innovation in the financial markets to identify how innovations are being used.
Visit cftc.gov/LabCFTC for more information about LabCFTC and sign up here for important LabCFTC updates. Event inquiries can be emailed to EmpowerInnovation@cftc.gov.