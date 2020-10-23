LabCFTC Opens Registration For Final “Empower Innovation 2020” Event On November 17 - Agenda Features “Tech Talks,” Discussions About The “Future of Digital Finance” And CFTC’s Science Prize Competition Winner Announcement

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today opened registration and released the agenda for LabCFTC’s third and final Empower Innovation 2020 session, “The Future of Digital Finance.” This interactive virtual series was developed to facilitate a dialogue on cutting-edge fintech innovation among innovators, regulators, market participants, and the public. [See CFTC Press Release No. 8198-20]
This session will feature “Tech Talks” and panel discussions with global innovation leaders to examine how novel solutions and forward-thinking strategies will shape the future. LabCFTC will also announce the winner of “Project Streetlamp,” the CFTC’s first Science Prize Competition focused on leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and other technologies to identify unregistered foreign entities to add to CFTC's Registration Deficient (RED) List. [See CFTC Press Release No. 8154-20]
Members of the public can register for The Future of Digital Finance online.
Empower Innovation 2020: The Future of Digital Finance
Tuesday, November 17, 2020
9:00 a.m. (EST)
Opening Remarks
Shivon Kershaw, Senior Innovation and Education Advisor, LabCFTC
9:05 a.m.
Tech Talk: BSA Data Value Project and The Role of Data
Learn how FinCEN’s BSA Value Project is cataloguing Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) data and how comprehensive quantitative analytics have refined their regulatory efforts.
9:35 a.m.
Panel Discussion: Meeting The Digital Demand Through Regulation
Transformation and constant innovation are at the heart of government functions. Hear from those working on transformative policy as they share their innovation agenda for their agencies and those they regulate.
10:35 a.m.
Special Presentation: LabCFTC Science Prize Competition “Project Streetlamp” Announcement
Brian Trackman, LabCFTC Senior Counsel, will announce the winner of
LabCFTC’s inaugural Science Prize Competition and the first-ever CFTC Innovator Award recipient. The winner will present an overview of its award-winning AI tool.
11:00 a.m.
Panel Discussion: Digital Assets, Derivatives and DeFi
Creating opportunity from disruption has proven to be the new mantra for 2020. Hear from this panel of industry thought-leaders on what we can expect in the derivatives markets and how innovation and tech will play a role for the future.
12:00 p.m.
Tech Talk: Innovation and Risk
CipherTrace will discuss the risks and opportunities within the global cryptocurrency ecosystem and how innovation can help banks, law enforcement, regulators, and digital asset businesses mitigate these risks and enhance these opportunities.
12:30 p.m.
Panel Discussion: The Future of Innovation
This panel of global tech leaders will discuss what they see for the future of the financial services industry, partnerships with policymakers, and the role innovation plays in their everyday discussions.
1:30 p.m.
Closing Remarks
Shivon Kershaw, Senior Innovation and Education Advisor, LabCFTC
About LabCFTC
In service to the CFTC’s goal of encouraging innovation and enhancing the regulatory experience for market participants at home and abroad, LabCFTC’s mission is to be the FACE of innovation within the Commission in promoting responsible innovation among financial industry, stakeholders, and policymakers by:
- Facilitating dialogue between innovators and those within the CFTC on financial and technological innovations;
- Advancing policy and regulation in financial innovation;
- Coordinating internally and externally with International, Federal, and State regulators, organizations, and associations; and
- Educating internal and external stakeholders on financial technology and innovation in the financial markets to identify how innovations are being used.
Visit cftc.gov/LabCFTC for more information about LabCFTC and sign up here for important LabCFTC updates. Event inquiries can be emailed to EmpowerInnovation@cftc.gov.
