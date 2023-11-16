KX And ExeQution Analytics Partner To Deliver Advanced Trading Analytics Platform - Solution Enables More Effective And Efficient Analytics For Improved Decision-Making, Enhanced Trading Performance, And Optimal Execution

KX, the global leader in vector-native, real-time and high-volume time series data analytics, and ExeQution Analytics, the specialist trading analytics company, have joined forces to develop an advanced trading analytics framework built on the kdb+ time series database. Covering all aspects of the trading process, the framework leverages KX's high-speed, performant time series technology and ExeQution's decades of experience to offer unparalleled insights into trading data.

Rising costs, rapidly increasing data volumes and complex market microstructures have raised the stakes for financial institutions, yet expectations for bespoke, insightful, and efficient trading analysis continue to grow. The framework’s customized analytics and robust dashboards help identify opportunities to optimize trading strategies and enable trading desks and quant teams to make faster, more informed decisions for greater execution performance.

Developed in q, the powerful KX vector language, the custom ExeQution analytics framework can efficiently analyze vast amounts of data at scale and speed and allows data scientists, electronic traders, and engineers to deploy an extensive library of advanced analytics to further unlock the full potential of market data. With this insight, financial institutions can better understand market microstructure, optimize algorithmic trading, and improve performance across all aspects of their trading operations.

Ashok Reddy, CEO of KX, said: "Combining the power of KX technology with the proven framework from ExeQution Analytics offers the market a more comprehensive and effective analytics platform at a critical time. In a world where the complexity of market participants is constantly evolving, the demand for increased understanding of trading behaviors and optimal execution performance has never been higher. This partnership doesn’t simply enable trading and quant teams to ‘keep pace.’ It arms them with a robust framework capable of delivering the potent insight needed to inform more accurate and timely trading data decisions in this ever-changing environment.”

Cat Turley, CEO of ExeQution Analytics, said: "As trading shifts towards more dynamic, learning-based models, the ability to understand changing market conditions, fine-tune trading behaviors and optimize for efficiencies becomes essential. In partnership with KX, ExeQution Analytics has brought to bear a powerful technology that provides financial institutions with greater insight into market microstructure and trading patterns through custom analytics and visualisations. Not only will this pave the way for improved execution, but it will continue to equip our customers with the tools to seize future opportunities in an increasingly competitive market landscape.”

The ExeQution Analytics framework, powered by KX, is currently available. To learn more about its cutting-edge analytics, please visit: www.exequtionanalytics.com