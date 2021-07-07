Kuwait-Based Path Solutions Shortlisted In Three Categories At GAMECHANGERS (ACQ5) GLOBAL AWARDS 2021

We are glad to share the news that Path Solutions and its Group Chairman & CEO have been announced as winners in the GAMECHANGERS (ACQ5) GLOBAL AWARDS 2021, under the following categories:
- Islamic Financial Software Provider of the Year, Path Solutions
- Core Banking System Provider of the Year (Islamic Finance), Path Solutions for the seventh year
- Gamechanger of the Year (Fintech) - Mohammed Kateeb, Group Chairman & CEO for the third consecutive year.
“As these two awards bring our total number of accolades to 12 in just the last six months, we are honored and grateful for this staggering recognition. These awards are key part of our score that measures our continuous drive and passion for innovation for the financial services industry. It also reflects the incredible hard work and commitment of our amazing team at Path Solutions”, commented Mohammed Kateeb. “It is our firm’s mission to create innovative software solutions tailored to meet our clients’ technology needs and help enhance and transform their strategic goals. We pride ourselves on being a key contributor to the evolving financial ecosystem and are particularly pleased when our efforts are recognized and rewarded”, he concluded.
The GAMECHANGERS (ACQ5) GLOBAL AWARDS 2021 pay tribute to firms and individuals who have been successful over the past 12 months and had the greatest impact on the industry at this ongoing complex juncture. All candidates were examined by ACQ5 research team and winner shortlists were created for each jurisdiction and practice area. The candidates were then evaluated and selected by an independent panel of industry experts.
Justin Downey, ACQ5 Global Awards Coordinator, said, “The difficult operating environment makes this year’s winners in our GLOBAL AWARDS program even more deserving of the coveted trophy. Not only have businesses successfully managed the pressures of running their operations remotely, but have also taken good care of their clients, responding rapidly to their needs and stepping up support in these demanding times”.
He further said, “What is clear from the thousands of entries we have received this year is that the investments which businesses have been making in the digital space have truly paid off and will continue to reap rewards in the years to come - constantly strengthening financial institutions in terms of reducing operational costs, improving customer experience and driving the financial inclusion agenda, and this is exactly what we are celebrating today”.
Path Solutions is a global provider of world-class AAOIFI-certified software solutions and services. As a proven IT partner focused on building tomorrow’s intelligent banks, Path Solutions enables clients in more than 40 countries to outperform and stay head of the innovation curve, by reinventing their business processes and enhancing customer experience driven by the transformative power of digital technologies.
To view Path Solutions’ listing in the GAMECHANGERS (ACQ5) GLOBAL AWARDS 2021, go to: https://awards.acq5.com/33/