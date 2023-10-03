Kroll Launches Digital Platform To Streamline Management Of Illiquid Assets And Portfolios

New Platform Empowers Alternative Asset Managers and Investors to Analyze, Manage and Value Portfolios with Greater Efficiency and Accuracy

Initial Module Enables Private Credit Managers to Scale Workflows for Investments, Portfolio Monitoring and Valuation

Kroll, the leading independent provider of global risk and financial advisory solutions, today announced the launch of the Kroll Valuation Platform, a cloud-native portfolio analytics and data management platform made for illiquid private assets.

The Platform provides highly efficient investment workflows for front and middle office teams. Investment, valuation and operations teams can now more easily leverage critical investment data to monitor portfolios, perform scenario analysis, automate valuations and benchmark performance across their investments. Key capabilities of the Platform include data extraction from investment documents, valuation modeling tools, Microsoft Excel API connectivity and support for robust reporting at scale.

Don Carey, President of Kroll Digital Solutions, said, “The growth of private market lending and investing has outpaced the technology and data capabilities supporting the industry, creating a pressing need for software, benchmarking and data management solutions to ensure operational efficiency for GPs and transparency for LPs. Leading alternative asset managers are transitioning away from dated and highly manual approaches to purpose-built solutions to support their processes. The Kroll Valuation Platform combines decades of valuation knowledge with expertise developed from building leading public market investment management solutions.”

Ross Hostetter, Managing Director and Global Alternative Asset Advisory Leader for Kroll, said, “As the world’s leading independent valuation provider, hundreds of alternative asset managers and investors count on Kroll to deliver advice, support and opinions compliant with global regulatory requirements and help them exceed rigorous industry standards. We are thrilled to introduce this new digital capability as a necessary enhancement to our clients’ valuation and data infrastructure. With the combination of our digital platform and the expertise of over 1,500 valuation professionals globally, Kroll delivers truly comprehensive solutions that effectively and efficiently address the volume, frequency, complexity, timing and geographic diversification demands that our clients face daily.”

“We believe that technology will play an increasingly important role in providing comprehensive advisory solutions for our clients. The Platform was developed and informed by the evolving needs of the world’s leading alternative asset managers and complements our valuation advisory services,” Carey added.

Learn more about Kroll’s Valuation Platform here.