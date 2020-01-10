Kroll Expands Cyber Risk Practice In Asia Pacific With Acquisition Of RP Digital Security - Regional Leader In Computer Forensic Investigations, Digital Security And eDiscovery Expands Resources In Asia Pacific, Strengthens Incident Response Capabilities

Kroll, a division of Duff & Phelps, a global leader in risk mitigation, investigations, compliance, cyber resilience, security and incident response solutions, today announced that it has expanded its cyber security offerings with the acquisition of RP Digital Security, a Singapore-headquartered leader in computer forensic investigations, digital security and eDiscovery services.
RP Digital Security serves some of the largest law firms, financial institutions and insurance providers in the region. The company has deep cyber investigation experience, including data breach, ransomware, business email compromise and internal employee investigations, and provides remediation and recovery guidance. The RP Digital Security team will join Kroll’s Asia Pacific Cyber Risk practice, led by Managing Director and Asia Pacific leader Paul Jackson.
The deal strengthens Kroll’s cyber risk capabilities across the region and perfectly aligns with and further reinforces the company’s commitment to providing clients with end-to-end cyber resiliency solutions, from detection and response to remediation, restoration and hardening.
“I am thrilled to welcome the RP Digital Security team to the Cyber Risk practice,” said Jason Smolanoff, Senior Managing Director and Global Practice Leader. “Asia Pacific has seen an uptick in reported cybercrime and it is important for organisations to build resiliency against attacks, including a robust incident response plan and preparedness, ahead of a breach. RP Digital Security has a strong reputation for high quality forensics and incident response, helping clients in the region effectively manage the entire incident’s lifecycle, and will now greatly benefit from Kroll’s extensive proactive cyber resilience services.”
Rob Phillips, founder of RP Digital Security, added, “Kroll’s global reach and comprehensive cyber risk management capabilities are unparalleled, and I am excited to expand on those capabilities with our own. As organisations throughout Asia Pacific see increased exposure to cyber threats whilst facing stricter legal requirements around data protection, it is important for companies to have a robust system in place, and I look forward to helping our clients tackle these complex challenges.”
“The RP Digital Security team’s expertise, responsiveness and focus on client service are consistent with our values and helped solidify our relationship,” said Jackson. “With APAC entities increasingly looking for a reliable partner for cyber risk management, the acquisition of RP Digital Security underscores our commitment to high quality solutions and resources to best serve our clients when they most need us, no matter how complex their security challenge.”