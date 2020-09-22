Kroll Enhances Managed Detection And Response Solutions With Kroll Responder - 24x7 Threat Hunting And Superior Incident Response To Deliver Best-In-Class Endpoint Security

Kroll, a division of Duff & Phelps, the global leader in risk mitigation, investigations, compliance, cyber resilience, security and incident response solutions, today announced that it has elevated its managed detection and response (MDR) capabilities with Kroll Responder. Responder is a turnkey solution delivering 24x7 MDR, merging robust monitoring, proactive threat hunting and superior incident response by Kroll’s seasoned investigators to provide unrivaled visibility and augment organizations’ security operations.
An evolution of Kroll CyberDetectER® Endpoint, Responder addresses the essential need for organizations of all sizes to employ rapid and effective response to cyberattacks, anytime and anywhere.
By merging rich telemetry from endpoints and an array of other event sources with Kroll’s frontline tools and expertise from responding to thousands of intrusions a year, we provide the best-in-class endpoint security solution—perfect for a largely remote workforce. The result is in-depth MDR where we “own the ‘R’”, diving deeper than any other provider to hunt, detect, contain and remediate security events, while constantly optimizing defenses. Key steps in our approach include:
- Hunt: Rich endpoint telemetry plus alerts from other security tools are streamed through a constantly updated array of atomic and behavioral detectors to surface potential threats—detectors that are mapped to MITRE ATT&CK and enhanced by Kroll’s firsthand insight from active intrusions and incidents globally.
- Detect: Kroll partners with Red Canary to constantly analyze and validate potential threats using just the right mix of machine and human intelligence, virtually eliminating false positives.
- Contain: Thanks to advanced security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) capabilities, many threats are stopped in their tracks using customized response playbooks. Kroll Responder experts review all threats within minutes by employing powerful forensic and investigative tools to identify the root cause and curtail any remaining exposure or impact.
- Remediate: Once a threat has been contained, Kroll responders work to fully remove the threat and validate that there are no lingering threats in your environment.
- Optimize: Kroll Responder experts deliver meaningful updates and guidance throughout the incident plus ongoing recommendations and intelligence for strengthening your security program and defenses.
Fueled by Kroll’s global risk management and investigative expertise, Responder clients also benefit from seamless access to end-to-end solutions across cyber and beyond—including governance, assessments, compliance, litigation support, consumer notification and valuation services.
Marc Brawner, Managing Director and Global Head of Managed Services in Kroll’s Cyber Risk practice, commented, “For decades, clients have trusted Kroll to respond in their most critical moments—Responder embodies this trust and expertise in a fully managed, 24x7 detection and response solution providing invaluable security and peace of mind so our clients can remain focused on their core business.”
“The modern measure of an effective and robust information security program is the ability to rapidly detect and effectively respond to all types of incidents. Kroll Responder delivers the most in-depth MDR solution, combining rapid detection and unparalleled incident response capabilities—enabling organizations to better mitigate legal, reputational and financial risks tied to cyber incidents,” added Jason Smolanoff, Global Head of Cyber Risk at Kroll.