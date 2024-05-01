Kroll Appoints Jennifer Huntington As Chief Operating Officer - Dynamic Global Business Operations Executive Joins Kroll To Drive Operational Excellence At Scale And Accelerate Growth

Kroll, the leading independent global risk and financial advisory solutions firm, announced today the appointment of Jennifer Huntington as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Huntington will oversee Kroll’s global business operations and technology function to drive greater consistency, discipline and operational excellence across the firm’s professional and corporate shared service capabilities in support of Kroll’s growth strategy.

“As we strengthen our team of global leaders, we are laying a strong foundation to ensure our organization can deliver at the highest levels for our clients and maximize results,” said Jacob Silverman, Chief Executive Officer of Kroll. “We are excited to welcome Jennifer to Kroll and to our Executive Leadership Team, and I look forward to working with her as we reach new heights across our business.”

Huntington joins Kroll with more than two decades of experience leading global business operations for organizations across the professional services and technology industries. Most recently, Huntington served as the Director of Business Services and Modernization at Amazon Web Services (AWS) where she was responsible for the strategy, operations and systems for the AWS Professional Services business, ProServe. Prior to AWS, she served as the Chief Operating Officer for the Americas at Genpact, where she led strategy and transformation efforts for the company’s delivery operations. She held the position of Chief Operating Officer for Infor Services, overseeing global business operations for Infor’s cloud, consulting and support business. Huntington also held several senior leadership roles at SAP, where she drove global business operations, new product launches, large enterprise go-to-market programming and mergers and acquisition integration.

“Kroll is a forward-thinking organization with a strong emphasis on values and innovation, and a stellar reputation for delivering exceptional results on behalf of its clients,” said Huntington. “I look forward to working with our talented and collaborative teams to drive Kroll’s continued success by focusing on operational excellence across the firm’s professional and corporate functions.”