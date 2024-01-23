Kroll Adds Luxembourg Leader To Head Valuation Advisory Team - Elena Moisei Joins Kroll As Managing Director, Portfolio Valuation

Kroll, the leading independent provider of global risk and financial advisory solutions, announced today that it is continuing its global strategic growth plans in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) with the appointment of Elena Moisei as a managing director within the firm’s Luxembourg Portfolio Valuation practice.

Moisei will be part of Kroll’s Alternative Asset Advisory unit, leading the firm’s work in Luxembourg with alternative investment fund managers, including private equity, private debt, infrastructure funds and real estate fund managers. Moisei specializes in valuation engagements related to financial reporting, mergers and acquisitions, tax planning, financing and contributions in kind.

Ryan McNelley, Managing Director and EMEA Portfolio Valuation Leader at Kroll, said: “I am delighted to welcome Elena to the Portfolio Valuation team. Elena’s extensive experience in portfolio and business valuations and local market knowledge is invaluable and will further strengthen how our Valuation Advisory Services practice can support our clients in Luxembourg.”

Alongside her role at Kroll, Moisei is a member of the Business Valuation Board of the International Valuation Standards Council (IVSC) and is a founding committee member and board member of the Luxembourg Valuation Professionals Association (LVPA).

Moisei, Managing Director, Portfolio Valuation at Kroll, said: “In a volatile environment and with increasing scrutiny of financial regulators, it is becoming more and more important for businesses to have access to trusted, independent valuation advisors. As the world’s largest independent valuation advisor, I am excited to join the Kroll team to support our clients in Luxembourg as they navigate this dynamic market.”

Moisei joins from EY, where she most recently was a senior manager in the Valuation, Modeling and Economics practice. Prior to EY, Moisei held deal advisory, corporate finance and valuation roles at other large accounting firms.

Find out more about Kroll’s Portfolio Valuation practice, here.