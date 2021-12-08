KRM22 Partners With Capital.Com To Deliver Traditional Capital Market Controls To Strengthen Risk Controls For The Retail Trading Community

KRM22 plc (LON:KRM) is pleased to announce a partnership with Capital.com, a European trading and investing platform, with the implementation of KRM22 Market Surveillance product. An exciting opportunity to add to our growing client base and continue to drive industry and regulatory standards through Market Surveillance.
The increasing popularity of online trading platforms has resulted in more intense regulatory scrutiny. In 2020, the number of new users of online trading platforms soared, with as many as 11 million new traders signing up to the most popular websites. Forward thinking firms are already pre-empting this focus by putting in place the processes and systems associated with traditional asset classes.
KRM22 Market Surveillance software provides a unique level of insight and context allowing customers to efficiently monitor their business and manage regulatory obligations with confidence. Key software features are transferable, from traditional capital markets to the modern fintech industry. Offering cloud hosted real-time processing, an extensive alerts library and integration with leading market data providers, to name a few.
Dmitry Ogievich, Chief Operating Officer, Europe at Capital.com, said: “We are proud to announce our partnership with KRM22 and the integration of the Market Surveillance software with Capital.com. KRM22’s solutions are known for their strength in preventing potential market abuse, fraud and operational breaches and this partnership further supports our commitment to robust risk management. As a fast-growing investment and trading platform, ensuring the integrity of our business and the security of our clients are of utmost importance. As we expand, we will do so in step with the highest levels of risk management, regulation and international best practices.”
Daniel Langley, Head of Compliance at KRM22 said: “We are delighted to add Capital.com to our growing market surveillance community enabling KRM22 to continue to partner with firms to adopt and implement best practices within our industry and regulatory standards for market surveillance and the monitoring of market abuse.”