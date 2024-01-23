Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Korean Retail Investors Continue To Be Active Purchasers Of Overseas Listed ETFs In December

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today that in the month of December, 26 of the top 50 overseas securities purchased by Korean retail investors were ETFs listed in the United States and Japan. The number of ETFs on the list is down by 2 from 28 in November, down by 5 from 31 in October and down by 1 from 27 in September* (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted)

 

Highlights

  • 26 of the top 50 overseas securities purchased by Korean retail investors were ETFs listed in the United States and Japan
  • Fourteen of the twenty-six ETFs provide leverage or inverse exposure.
  • The largest purchase was US$1.06 Bn of the Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3X SHS ETF listed in the US.

 

Top 10 overseas ETF purchased in December 2023

ETF Name

Purchase Amount in USD

DIREXION DAILY SEMICONDUCTORS BULL 3X SHS ETF

 1,064,994,615

DIREXION DAILY SEMICONDUCTOR BEAR 3X ETF

 691,667,498

DIREXION DAILY 20 YEAR PLUS DRX DLY 20+ YR TREAS BULL 3X SPLR 953438320 US25459W5408

 451,288,967

PROSHARES ULTRAPRO QQQ ETF

 418,468,768

PROSHARES ULTRAPRO SHORT QQQ ETF

 327,482,050

PROSHARES TRUST II ULTRA BLOOMBERG NTURL (R/S) SPLR 948514771 US74347Y8701

 172,888,423

DIREXION DAILY TSLA BULL 1.5X SHARES

 161,127,129

ISHARES 20+ YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF

 153,482,382

ISHARES 20+ YEAR US TREASURY BOND JPY HEDGED ETF

 118,223,640

DIREXION DAILY FTSE CHINA BULL 3X SHARES

 105,048,295

  Source, Korea Securities Depository

 

The ETF industry in South Korea had 1,190 ETFs, with assets of $105 Bn, from 37 providers listed on the Korea Exchange at the end of December 2023. According to data from ETFGI, 27.5 percent of the ETF provide leverage or inverse exposure which account for 12.4% of the assets in the ETF industry in South Korea.

Looking at the global ETFs industry leverage and inverse ETFs account for 9.90% of the 11,869 products but only US$133.13 Bn of the US$11.63 trillion in assets under management at the end of December 2023.

 

ETFs industry South Korean asset growth as of the end of December

ETFGI_Korea_ETFS_Dec23

